Netflix India's new Original film Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, starring Arjun Mathur, to release on 3 August

After the release and phenomenal success of Netflix's Sacred Games, the Indian content on the streaming giant has come to attention and the filmmakers and production houses are all set to cash in on this new-found buzz around original content on the digital platform. Netflix announced its next Original film, titled Brij Mohan Amar Rahe, that will be exclusively available to over 130 million Netflix members across 190 countries on 3 August.

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe revolves around the life of Brij Mohan (36), a hosiery shop owner in a busy Delhi market who desperately wants to change his life. In order to escape his wretched life, he changes his appearance and adopts a new identity but ends up committing a botched up murder. On the run and hopeful of making a new beginning, he instead ﬁnds himself trapped in a web of his own making.

The film stars Arjun Mathur, Nidhi Singh, Sheetal Thakur, Manav Vij, Sunny Hinduja, Vijayant Kohli and Yogendra Tikku in key roles.

This is the first Netflix original from Yoodlee Films, whose critically acclaimed Ajji, which premiered at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival, is also on Netflix.

Director of the film, Nikhil Bhat, said, "I am extremely happy to know that Brij Mohan Amar Rahe has been selected as a Netflix Original film; the film is a comic and complex look at the concept of Karmic justice and plays out with ironic humour," as issued in a statement.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:09 PM