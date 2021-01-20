Entertainment

Netflix India announces first Telugu Original Pitta Kathalu, an anthology starring Shruti Haasan, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul

Pitta Kathalu, helmed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy, releases on 19 February on Netflix.

FP Staff January 20, 2021 12:08:06 IST
Netflix has announced its first Telugu Original, Pitta Kathalu, a four-part anthology film. It will be directed by Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

Pitta Kathalu, which means short stories in Telugu, will revolve around four 'distinctly bold women', notes a press release. Bringing these characters to life are Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Pitta Kathalu also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana, Sanjith Hegde among many other well-known names.

Check out the announcement here

Ashwin in a press release said, “With this the first Telugu original by Netflix, I really wanted to push the boundaries of what people expect from the medium. I hope Pitta Kathalu, the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world.”

Reddy said about her first Netflix film, “Collaborating with Netflix and the accomplished cast of Pitta Kathulu has been a very rewarding experience. Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Pitta Kathalu is scheduled to release on 19 February.

Updated Date: January 20, 2021 12:08:06 IST

