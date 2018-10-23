Netflix greenlits Sacred Games season 2 after independent investigation into allegations against Varun Grover

Mumbai: Netflix on 23 October confirmed the streaming giant will continue its association with Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and writer Varun Grover for the second season of Sacred Games.

The streaming giant in a statement, said they carried out an independent investigation and are satisfied with the results.

Kashyap and Motwane, who co-directed the hit series, have been under fire for their alleged inaction in the sexual harassment allegations against former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl by an employee, a charge they both have denied.

The production house was dissolved last month after allegations resurfaced against Bahl in the wake of #MeToo movement in India. The case dates back to an incident that took place in Goa in 2015.

Whereas, Grover was anonymously accused of sexual harassment, a claim he has categorically denied. In multiple statements, he has said that while he supports the movement, he wants to clear his name for his mental health. There has been no response from the anonymous account after he asked for closure.

"After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix's decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games," Netflix said.

"Netflix will continue to work with Varun Grover on season 2 of Sacred Games," it further said.

The company said it will collaborate with its production partners "to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment".

