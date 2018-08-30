Netflix Golden Lion contenders 22 July, Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Roma get theatrical release dates

Netflix, which snubbed Cannes due to French rules that ban simultaneous streaming of films shown in movie theaters, brings six movies to Venice Film Festival, some of them front-runners for prizes.

The three films competing for the top honour, the Golden Lion, have been given theatrical release dates, reports Deadline.

Paul Greengrass, director of the Jason Bourne action movies, returns to the real-life terror of his 9/11 film United 93, with a drama about the attack by Norwegian neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik on teenagers at a summer camp in 2011. The film, titled 22 July, releases on 10 October.

The Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Western anthology that will feature six tales about the American frontier. Each chapter in the series will have a distinct story about the American West and will be narrated by Joel and Ethan Coen. Starring Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco and Liam Neeson, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs will open in theatres on 16 November.

Alfonso Cuaron, whose last film, Gravity, won him Best Director Oscar, has directed a Spanish-language black and white autobiographical drama Roma, set in his native Mexico - something he has said traditional Hollywood studios were unlikely to fund. Roma hits theatres on 14 December.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 20:06 PM