Los Angeles: The popular Netflix documentary-series Tiger King is getting a comic book version.

According to Variety, TidalWave will be releasing the biography comic titled Infamous: Tiger King in June.

The comic will be written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson.

“You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined that I’d be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode,” said Frizell.

“We wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform,” TidalWave publisher Darren G Davis added.

The Tiger King docu-series revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Netflix also released a special after-show episode on 12 April.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 14:22:55 IST