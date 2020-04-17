Netflix documentary series Tiger King to be made into a comic book; edition will release in June
Los Angeles: The popular Netflix documentary-series Tiger King is getting a comic book version.
According to Variety, TidalWave will be releasing the biography comic titled Infamous: Tiger King in June.
The comic will be written by Michael Frizell and drawn by Joe Paradise and Jesse Johnson.
“You can’t make this stuff up. I never imagined that I’d be researching a book like this. It was a challenge to find a focus for the comic because there’s so much happening. No wonder Netflix created a limited series as opposed to a Dateline episode,” said Frizell.
“We wanted to do something that is fun and a good distraction in regard to in the state of the world now. I am obsessed with everything in this story and wanted to tell it from a different medium. The comic book medium can be used to entertain as well as inform,” TidalWave publisher Darren G Davis added.
The Tiger King docu-series revolves around the life of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Exotic and the events that culminated in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Netflix also released a special after-show episode on 12 April.
It's the 22-page comic book you never knew you needed (♂️) from Portland-based @TidalWaveProd......... https://t.co/zwEoJzsmX0#TigerKing #TigerKingNetflix #JoeExotic #CaroleBaskin pic.twitter.com/OOGdVvRycH
— Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 16, 2020
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020