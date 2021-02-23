Netflix docudrama based on college admission scam announced; Tiger King makers set to helm project
The documentary, titled Operation Varsity Blues, will use actor recreations of FBI wiretaps to tell the story of Rick Singer, the man at the centre of the college admissions scam.
A Netflix documentary will use actor recreations of FBI wiretaps to tell the story of Rick Singer, the man at the centre of the college admissions scandal that sent actors Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and several other prominent parents to prison.
Netflix announced Monday that Operation Varsity Blues will be released on 17 March.
Named for the FBI operation that exposed the scandal, the documentary will focus not on the convicted celebrities like Huffman and Loughlin, but on how Singer persuaded them and many other wealthy clients to cheat to get their children into elite colleges.
Netflix said in its announcement that the documentary will use “an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients.”
The documentary is from filmmakers Chris Smith and Jon Karmen, whose previous credits include Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary and Tiger King.
Actor Matthew Modine plays Singer, the admitted mastermind of the operation who flipped and started working with investigators, secretly recording his conversations with parents and coaches.
More than 50 people were charged in the scandal that saw parents pay bribes to have someone cheat on their children’s entrance exams or pretend their kids were star athletes for sports they didn’t play.
Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and several other charges, and is expected to testify at defendants’ trials. He has not been sentenced.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
How Arati Kadav plans on shaping genre filmmaking within the confines of Hindi cinema
Kadav is quickly becoming that filmmaker who dabbles in genres, Hindi cinema rarely makes an effort to accommodate. Her voice has a distinct whimsicality to it.
Firefly Lane review: Netflix drama is high on saccharine and schmaltz, low on narrative consistency
Some genuinely heartwarming moments aside, Firefly Lane is like an unsalted bag of popcorn, that you gobble up during a heated episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but don't particularly remember having.
Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special, screening at IFFK 2021, is moving without being melodramatic
This film about a father and a son is designed as "sad" but not "depressing."