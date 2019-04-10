Netflix delays Felicity Huffman's film following actress' guilty plea in college admission scandal

Netflix has delayed Felicity Huffman's film Otherhood, following the actress' decision to plead guilty in the college admissions bribery scandal, reports Variety. The film has now been pushed to 2 August from its initial date of 26 April.

Otherhood features Huffman along with her co-stars with Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett. The narrative revolves around how this trio of suburban mothers arrive unannounced to their sons' New York City homes. Directed by Cindy Chupack, Otherhood has been co-written by Cindy and Mark Andrus, based on the novel Whatever Makes You Happy by William Sutcliffe.

The actress and the other parents were charged last month in the scheme, which authorities say involved rigging standardized test scores and bribing coaches at such prestigious schools as Yale and Georgetown.

Huffman, 56, was accused of paying a consultant $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation to boost her daughter’s SAT score. Authorities say the actress also discussed going through with the same plan for her younger daughter but ultimately decided not to.

She pleads guilty to a single charge of conspiracy and fraud, according to court documents. Those charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison, but the plea agreement indicates prosecutors will seek a sentence of four to 10 months.

Huffman has yet another project with Netflix, Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five miniseries When They See Us. The Desperate Housewives actress plays a prosecutor in the show. It is scheduled to premiere on 31 May.

