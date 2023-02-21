The highly anticipated first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ his venture into OTT space was launched recently, and the audience loved every bit of courtesans from this world, an extraordinary vision from directors cinematic universe. This OTT release from Sanjay Leela Bhansali raises the bar for other digital releases, and one should expect nothing short but spectacular.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix, flew down to India to attend the asset launch of magnum opus project Heeramandi by award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Both proclaimed faces shared their perspectives on the burgeoning universe of Indian and global storytelling, and how variety and diversity in stories were changing audiences’ tastes and having an impact on viewing habits around the world.

While talking about Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the length of work he has done so far, Ted says “The range of the work, I mean for me when I think of your career, thinking about silence, thinking about black, thinking about Gangubai, the widely different story telling, its widely different worlds that you’re building out and this ability to find that strike the right balance between style and drama and substance and how you move a story that I think is very very unique”.

He further added “The images that you put on screen and the way that they move you emotionally sometimes it’s in a tiny step in the dance or sometimes it’s in the line of dialogue. It’s subtle and it’s unbelievably impactful for as much work that goes into it you seem to invest a lot in little movements of emotion. It takes you from being a little bit sad to very sad or a little bit excited to very excited. Beautiful, beautiful artform. So I think that’s the thing and that comes from the attention to detail we talked about earlier”.

Recalling about the first time Ted met director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, he shared, “When we first met, when Sanjay talked about this project I thought oh I want to see that now, I want to see that right now. I know from his other work that this is something he very uniquely could bring to screen the size, the scale”.

And very rightly so the host Mini Mathur agreed to what Ted said and added, “Yes truly. We’ve only one Sanjay Leela Bhansali in our country.”

On a conclusion note, Netflix India content head Monika Shergill had similar thing to share about auteur director Sanjay Leena Bhansali

She added, “Sanjay is the absolute true visionary. The magician creator from India to the world. Heermandi is going to be an absolutely special gift to the world from India.”

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new venture Heeramandi coming on the OTT platform, it can certainly be said that the content on the digital platform will only find strength and more potency since a prolific filmmaker like him is all set to serve his take soon.

