Netflix CEO reveals Fleabag is 'the one that got away' as Amazon managed to outbid them for the Emmy winning series

FP Staff

Sep 23, 2019 16:17:38 IST

Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings has millions worth of content at his fingertips, however, he wishes there was still one show on Netflix roster: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s zeitgeisty comedy Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in a still from Season 2. Amazon/BBC

Fleabag is undeniably the best show on Amazon, but it almost wasn't an Amazon show, at all—if Netflix hadn't missed its the chance to pick it up, the Hollywood Reporter reports. While speaking at the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Friday, Hastings revealed that the streaming platform was “outbid” by Amazon for Fleabag, declaring it “the one” that got away.

The show recorded a glaring win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Fleabag, which was nominated for 11 Emmy awards this year, scored a surprising win at the ceremony. Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge won three Emmys for Comedy Actress, Comedy Series Writing and Comedy series for her widely acclaimed show.

Fleabag's second season was broadcast earlier this year by the BBC, while it was shown on Amazon Prime Video in the US. It followed Flea’s quest for happiness and her pursuit of “hot priest” played by Andrew Scott.

However, Hastings is not the only one to voice his praise for Waller-Bridge and her creation. Earlier this year, Amazon Studios Boss Jennifer Salke said at the TCAs that she is an eternal optimist and hopes Waller-Bridge comes back with another season of the dark comedy, “"I'm basically her stalker," she said, "Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

However, Waller-Bridge has ruled out the possibility of continuing the series.

