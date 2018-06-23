You are here:

Netflix CEO fires top spokesman for using the N-word: 'Incident confirms a deep lack of understanding'

The Associated Press

Jun,23 2018 10:54:35 IST

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings says he fired the company’s top spokesman over the use of the N-word.

The spokesman, Jonathan Friedland, confirmed in tweets that he was leaving the company, saying he was insensitive in speaking with his team about words that offend in comedy.

The former Netflix employee went ahead and expressed his sorrow over the whole episode.

In a memo to employees, published by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, and confirmed by Netflix, Hastings says Friedland used the word twice — first in a meeting of public relations staff several months ago about sensitive words. Hastings wrote that several people told Friedland how inappropriate and hurtful his use of the word was.

Hastings says Friedland, who is white, later repeated the word with human resources staff trying to address the original incident. Hastings wrote the second incident “confirmed a deep lack of understanding.”

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 10:54 AM

tags: #13 Reasons Why #BuzzPatrol #chill #Netflix #Netflix India #NowStreaming

also see

The Breadwinner movie review: Oscar-nominated Netflix film is imaginatively drawn out, hauntingly scored

The Breadwinner movie review: Oscar-nominated Netflix film is imaginatively drawn out, hauntingly scored

The Staircase review: This Netflix show explores courtroom drama through new and harrowing angles

The Staircase review: This Netflix show explores courtroom drama through new and harrowing angles

Alex Strangelove movie review: Warm, simple coming-of-age story burdened by unnecessary sub-plots

Alex Strangelove movie review: Warm, simple coming-of-age story burdened by unnecessary sub-plots