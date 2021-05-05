The Irregulars was among Netflix’s top 10 watched shows in the US at the time of its release.

Netflix has cancelled the popular Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars after its first season run. However, no concrete reason behind the cancellation is yet out. An official confirmation is still awaited from the makers.

The eight-part series ranked was among the top 10 most-watched on Netflix after its release on 26 March this year. Neilsen's steaming records even noted that the show had surpassed Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier, according to Deadline.

The Irregulars put a new twist on some familiar characters from the famous Holmes books. The plot revolved around a group of troubled street teenagers, named the Baker Street Irregulars. The teens were manipulated into solving crimes for Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Holmes who is shown missing.

The show is set in Victorian London where crimes take a supernatural turn and the Irregulars have to come together to save the world.

The Irregulars was produced by the Drama Republic while Greg Brenman and Rebecca Hodgson joined as executive producers. Johnny Allan, Joss Agnew, and Weronika Tofilska were the directors onboard.

On 31 March this year, Esquire magazine reported that the second season will be shot in Liverpool, UK in summer 2021 but now there are multiple reports of the second instalment's cancellation.