Netflix cancels The Irregulars, Sherlock Holmes spin-off drama series, after first season
The Irregulars was among Netflix’s top 10 watched shows in the US at the time of its release.
Netflix has cancelled the popular Sherlock Holmes spin-off The Irregulars after its first season run. However, no concrete reason behind the cancellation is yet out. An official confirmation is still awaited from the makers.
The eight-part series ranked was among the top 10 most-watched on Netflix after its release on 26 March this year. Neilsen's steaming records even noted that the show had surpassed Disney+ series The Falcon and Winter Soldier, according to Deadline.
The Irregulars put a new twist on some familiar characters from the famous Holmes books. The plot revolved around a group of troubled street teenagers, named the Baker Street Irregulars. The teens were manipulated into solving crimes for Doctor Watson and his business partner Sherlock Holmes who is shown missing.
The show is set in Victorian London where crimes take a supernatural turn and the Irregulars have to come together to save the world.
The Irregulars was produced by the Drama Republic while Greg Brenman and Rebecca Hodgson joined as executive producers. Johnny Allan, Joss Agnew, and Weronika Tofilska were the directors onboard.
On 31 March this year, Esquire magazine reported that the second season will be shot in Liverpool, UK in summer 2021 but now there are multiple reports of the second instalment's cancellation.
also read
Scott Rudin says he is 'stepping back' from film, streaming projects in wake of bullying allegations
In a statement, Scott Rudin said he would use the time away to “work on personal issues I should have long ago”
'Truth appeals to me', says co-writer of Zero, Netflix's first Italian TV series to feature a predominantly Black cast
"I wouldn’t be able to tell a story far from me, something that I haven’t lived or that doesn’t belong to me," says Italian author Antonio Dikele Distefano, whose novels inspired Zero on Netflix.
Raj & DK's Cinema Bandi, Disney Pixar's Luca, Kunal Kohli's Ramyug, Marathi film Photo-Prem: Trailers This Week
While Cinema Bandi releases on Netflix India on 14 May, Ramyug will begin streaming on MX Player from 6 May.