Netflix cancels Debby Ryan, Alyssa Milano's controversial teen drama Insatiable after two seasons

Netflix has decided to pull the plug on its controversial dark comedy series Insatiable. The show, created by Lauren Gussis and featuring Debby Ryan in the lead, has been cancelled by the streamer after just two seasons, reported Variety.

The series is about Patty (Ryan), who loses significant amount of weight after having her jaw wired shut and decides to take revenge from those who fat-shamed her in high school.

Upon its debut in August 2018, the show was severely criticised for its take on body image issues and cruelty. According to Variety, in 2018 July before show's premiere, a Change.org petitioned gathered over 100,000 signatures demanding that Netflix pull the series.

Ryan and her co-star Alyssa Milano, starred as a driven, conniving housewife with a heart, had staunchly defended the show, saying it does not shame the protagonist.

Its second second debuted on Netflix rather quietly in October last year.

The news of Insatiable's cancellation comes after a week after Milano had hinted that the show might not return for a third season.

"We will not be coming back, sadly," Milano tweeted to a fan who enquired about the season three of the series.

This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. P.S. Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know. 😭 #Insatiable https://t.co/iM9qzTgxDl — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 14, 2020

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 13:09:37 IST