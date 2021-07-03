Amid the cancelling of many original series, Netflix has recently announced the renewal of the sitcom The Upshaws

Netflix has cancelled four of its original comedy series including The Crew, Mr. Iglesias, Bonding and Country Comfort. The streaming platform will henceforth proceed to develop other projects with three of the shows’ actors and creators.

So far, comedy series The Crew and Country Comfort have aired only one season, while Bonding and Mr. Iglesias have aired two of its seasons. According to Variety, Netflix has closed its business deal with The Crew lead actor Kevin James to come up with a single-cam comedy series for him, so that he can produce and star in at the same time.

Meanwhile, Netflix will continue to be in professional business with stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who stars in Mr. Iglesias and will end with part three. Among the many actors, Netflix has also closed its contract deal with actor Rightor Doyle, who features in the dark comedy series Bonding.

Amid the cancelling of many original series, Netflix has recently announced the renewal of the sitcom The Upshaws. The series that features Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes in the lead will have a Season two with 16 episodes in it. The Upshaws is all about a working-class African American family in Indiana, which struggles to make it work without a blueprint for success.

The series which debuted in May also includes Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon, Diamond Lyons, Gabrielle Dennis and Sykes in pivotal roles. Despite the odds, The Upshaws are focused to make it work and happen to the next level as one big family.

Apart from this show, Netflix also has a one-hour comedy special with Will Smith cooking, who will be producing and starring in it as well. An untitled comedy series which will be set in the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss team is also in the pipeline.