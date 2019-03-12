You are here:

Netflix asks, 'Are you still watching The Office?'; Twitter responds with a resounding, 'Yes, always'

FP Staff

Mar 12, 2019 12:03:43 IST

We all have been there. We are four episodes into whatever our latest Netflix binge is, with each episode cruising automatically giving way to the next, when suddenly the dreaded question is asked: Are you still watching?

The assumption, that Netflix is making that, because with so much autoplay and so little human attraction, there may be a chance you have fallen asleep or left the room. However, there is a reason we call it binge-watching, Netflix.

Hence, when the similar question popped up for a subscriber while he was watching American sitcom The Office, he had it all.

The US adaptation of the classic British mockumentary, the charm and hilarity with a whole heap of the loveable and often baffling bunch of characters that have made this show so beloved. The Office is one of the most bingeable shows to date with many fans claiming to have watched it over and over and over again. Therefore, Twitterati wants the streaming giant to know the answer to their frequently asked question is always yes. Extreme measures.

Always faithful to Michael Scott.

 

