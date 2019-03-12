Netflix asks, 'Are you still watching The Office?'; Twitter responds with a resounding, 'Yes, always'

We all have been there. We are four episodes into whatever our latest Netflix binge is, with each episode cruising automatically giving way to the next, when suddenly the dreaded question is asked: Are you still watching?

The assumption, that Netflix is making that, because with so much autoplay and so little human attraction, there may be a chance you have fallen asleep or left the room. However, there is a reason we call it binge-watching, Netflix.

Hence, when the similar question popped up for a subscriber while he was watching American sitcom The Office, he had it all.

For the last FUCKING TIME, the answer is ALWAYS YES pic.twitter.com/DDBiTrRr6P — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) March 11, 2019

The US adaptation of the classic British mockumentary, the charm and hilarity with a whole heap of the loveable and often baffling bunch of characters that have made this show so beloved. The Office is one of the most bingeable shows to date with many fans claiming to have watched it over and over and over again. Therefore, Twitterati wants the streaming giant to know the answer to their frequently asked question is always yes. Extreme measures.

Put this on my tombstone. https://t.co/9GVapmqQFn — Sophie Becker (@SophieXylia) March 11, 2019

Always faithful to Michael Scott.

Netflix is so judgmental. Yes, I’m binge watching. Stop — Ben Bagley (@btbagley5) March 11, 2019

Does anyone really ever say no? https://t.co/gs0MEBm3HY — Fire Everyone Szn (@HeartbreakCtyDC) March 11, 2019

I think @netflix should be more concerned if we ever actually stopped watching @theofficenbc — Dat Grep (@Dat_Grep) March 11, 2019

There needs to be a binge-watching setting that disables that. I mean it's 2019, for fucks sake. — i am a meat popsicle (@sarcasticbypass) March 11, 2019

"Sir, don't you think you've had enough?" for the next millennium — Anton van Hamel (@suorpio) March 11, 2019

