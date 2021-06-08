Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala have directed Ray, which is slated to release on 25 June on Netflix

This week in trailers, Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming anthology Ray, based on filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s short stories. On the other hand, a new documentary titled Roadrunner sheds light on the life and legacy of chef Anthony Bourdain. The trailers of Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, Kirti Kulhari's Shaadishthan were also released earlier this week.

Ray

Netflix shared the official trailer of its upcoming anthology Ray today, 8 June. Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala are the directors onboard. Niren Bhatt and Siraj Ahmed have adapted the stories for screen with Sayantan Mukherjee as showrunner.

Based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories that centre on themes of "love, lust, betrayal and truth", Ray will explore "vulnerabilities and multiple shades of each character," says a press release.

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will feature in Ray.

Ray is set to premiere on 25 June on Netflix.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Three years after the death of Anthony Bourdain, a documentary using a mix of unused and archived footage sheds light on the life and legacy of the celebrated culinary chef. Directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville, the feature combines some Bourdain travel footage along with new talking-head interviews from those close to him.

Bourdain shot to fame after the publication of his frank, behind-the-scenes account of restaurant life in Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly in 2000 and became a beloved culinary travel guide with his CNN series Parts Unknown. He died in June 2018 at age 61.

Sherni

Amazon Prime Video released the trailer of Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni earlier this week. The film sees her play a forest officer, whose new assignment is to track down a distressed tigress, which has left villagers and locals terrorized. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film is a fictional story that takes us through her gruelling journey as she strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film also includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.

Sherni will release on 18 June on Amazon Prime Video.

Reminiscence

Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy is making her feature directing debut with Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman, Thandiwe Newton and Rebecca Ferguson. Jackman takes centre stage as Nicolas “Nick” Bannister – a solitary “private investigator” living in a near-future Miami, offering people the chance to relive and recover any memory they desire using military-approved technology. Nick’s life is turned upside down when he encounters a mysterious young client named Mae (portrayed by Ferguson).

Shaadistan

Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its latest original film — Shaadishthan, featuring Kirti Kulhari, Medha Shankar, Nivedita Bhattacharya and real-life musicians Shenpenn Khymsar, Apurv Dogra and Ajay Jayanthi. The Raj Singh Chaudhary directorial has Kulhari in the role of a singer. Her band of nonconformist musicians take a road trip with a conservative couple and their teenage daughter. However, this eye-opening journey would lead to a clash of ideology and beliefs.