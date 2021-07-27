Navarasa, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj and Revathy, among others will release on 6 August on Netflix

This week in trailers, Netflix has released the trailer of the Tamil anthology Navarasa, Sandra Oh-starrer The Chair, and Norwegian drama Post Mortem. On the other hand, Disney+Hotstar launched the trailer of Atul Kulkarni's City of Dreams Season 2.

Navarasa



Netflix released the trailer of the Tamil anthology Navarasa earlier today, 27 July. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan, the film has nine stories directed by Priyadarshan, Vasanth S Sai, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Sarjun KM, and Rathindran R Prasad.

It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Vikranth, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Robo Shankar, Aishwarya Rajessh, Ramesh Thilak, Poorna, Riythvika, Prasanna, Simha, Gautham Karthik, Ashok Selvan, Sananth, Sreeram, and Vidhu.

Navarasa will release on 6 August on Netflix.

The Chair

Sandra Oh stars as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim—who has just been named Chair of the English department at the prestigious Pembroke University. She’s joined in her ill-fated endeavour to revive the department by Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, and David Morse. Created by Amanda Peet and produced by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, The Chair releases on Netflix on 20 August.

Dune

The new trailer of Dune teases the immersive and intimate adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 classic novel of the same name.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it gives a peek into the coming-of-age tale of Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, who finds himself at the centre of conflict after his family gets ownership of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, which is the only known location of the galaxy's most vital and mind-altering mineral called "spice."

It offers glimpses at the film's star-studded cast, including Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Josh Brolin's and Gurney Helleck, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam.

Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Stella Skarsgard also make appearances in the trailer.

The Last Duel

Directed by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel takes a dramatised look at the true story of knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who are ordered to fight to the death when Le Gris is accused of raping Carrouges’ wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer).

The cast also features Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine and Michael McElhatton. The screenplay was penned by Damon, Affleck and Nicole Holofcener, which they adapted from Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France.

City of Dreams 2

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, City of Dreams season two hints at a standoff between father-daughter duo Ameya Rao Gaikwad (Atul Kulkarni) and Poornima Gaikwad (Priya Bapat). In the new season, Poornima will be seen as the interim chief minister of Maharashtra, which enables a battle between the father-daughter on who must gain control over the CM's position.

City of Dreams, a Hotstar Specials show, also stars Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Post Mortem

Post Mortem, the Norwegian drama, is directed by Harald Zwart and written by Petter Holmsen. The drama revolves around Live Hallangen, who is found dead in Skarnes, but all of the sudden wakes up on the autopsy table and the questions begin: No one (really) dies in Skarnes - do they?

Post Mortem launches on Netflix on 25 August