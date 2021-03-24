Netflix announces Too Hot to Handle season 2 will debut in June; The Circle second instalment will start streaming in April
Netflix will release the first four episodes of The Circle Season 2 on 14 April, followed by the next four episodes on 21 April. Meanwhile, Too Hot To Handle hasn't yet fixed a specific date to air its second season.
The new seasons of popular reality television series The Circle and Too Hot To Handle are all set to arrive on Netflix in mid-April and June, respectively.
According to Deadline, the OTT platform will release the first four episodes of The Circle Season 2 on 14 April, while 5-8 episodes of the series will streaming on 21 April, followed by episodes 9-12 on 28 April and the finale on 5 May.
Meanwhile, the dating game show Too Hot To Handle has not fixed any date to air its second season episodes.
Check out the official announcement here
THIS JUST IN — The Circle Season 2 premieres in April and Too Hot To Handle Season 2 is coming in June! pic.twitter.com/qzqYaDNBCF
— Netflix (@netflix) March 23, 2021
The Circle, an unscripted competition series by Motion Content Group and Studio Lambert, features eight players who enter an apartment and are isolated due to the pandemic. They befriend each other, indulge in fights and face completely new challenges in a lure of winning USD 100,000. However, they communicate via The Circle, a computer game similar to social media that transcribes their messages in text via code, which helps them to know each other better.
On the other hand, the Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle included 14 men and women who are left on a beach destination. They were not allowed to touch each other or kiss, or indulge in activities related to self- gratification. Anyone who dares to break the rules will be immediately eliminated from the house.
In the second season, Too Hot To Handle will include 10 new guests, with exciting new twists and gameplays, within the house and release four new episodes every week after The Circle is aired on Netflix. The series is developed by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett and produced by Melia Brown, Saul Fearnley, Ros Coward and Jonno Richards.
