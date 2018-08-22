Netflix announces Tiffany Haddish stand up special; show will premiere worldwide in 2019

Netflix has roped in another stand up comedienne for a special on its streaming service. Tiffany Haddish has come on board for an hour-long special, reports Deadline. The show is to begin taping in early 2019 with a consequent release later in the year.

Haddish's name in Netflix's roster adds to a list of eminent performers in the field including Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and Kevin James.

Lisa Nishimura, VP Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix, confirmed the news in a statement in which she said, “Tiffany Haddish is a force. Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Netflix had earlier announced that Haddish would lend her voice to Tuca, a cocky, free spirited toucan in the upcoming animated series titled Tuca & Bertie. Ali Wong will feature in the series as Bertie, a nervous, daydreaming songbird. In fact, Netflix released Wong's stand up special in May 2018.

Tiffany also featured in 2018's sports comedy film Uncle Drew, which was directed by Charles Stone III. Haddish's upcoming projects include TBS’ The Last OG where she stars opposite Tracy Morgan; Other appearances include Night School featuring Kevin Hart, The Oath and Nobody’s Fool.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 17:58 PM