Netflix announces The Dragon Prince, new animated series created by Avatar: The Last Airbender's writer

FP Staff

Jul,11 2018 10:35:21 IST

Netflix took to Twitter on 11 July to announce a new animated series, The Dragon Prince, slated to release in September, according to a Deadline report.

The streaming giant has paired up with Aaron Ehasz, the head screenwriter for Avatar: The Last Airbenders, an animated series about four warring nations, that ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon.

The Dragon Prince is the story of two human princes who "forge an unlikely bond" with the elfin sent to assassin them and embark on an epic quest to bring peace to the two warring lands, Netflix tweeted on its @seewhatsnext account.

Ehasz has created the fantastical animation along with Justin Richmond, director of the game, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. Ehasz has previously written several episodes for the animated sitcom Futurama, helmed by Matt Groening.

Netflix has previously aired adventure tales like Voltron: Legendary Defender and Trollhunters and is now gearing up for Groening's fantasy series Disenchantment. It is set to premiere on 17 August.

Giancarlo Volpe, executive producer of The Dragon Prince, Ehasz and Richmond will give a sneak peek into the show at the San Diego Comic-Con on 21 July, the Deadline report said. Volpe has directed several episodes of Avatar: The Last Airbenders and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 10:43 AM

