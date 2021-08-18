Other updates include a new song from Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza, and the release of the trailer and voice cast of Star Wars: Visions.

Netflix announces new anthology

Netflix on Wednesday announced its new anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, set to release on September 17. Chronicling "three unheard and untold tales of love", the anthology is directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhary.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies has produced the anthology. Ankahi Kahaniya stars an ensemble cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

First look of The Crown Season 5 out

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

Netflix on Tuesday night released the first look images from The Crown Season 5. The new photos feature Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

In Season 4, Emma Corrin portrayed a young Princess Diana who suffered from an eating disorder and felt shunned by her in-laws, meanwhile, Josh O’Connor played a young Prince Charles, writes The Indian Express.

Amazon Original Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to release on 9 September

Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, shared the release date of their upcoming new series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. Based on the terror attack on Mumbai on 26 November, 2008, the series, will be focusing on the medical staff and doctors who worked tirelessly on the night of the attack. Created by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Emmay Entertainment, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

It will release on 9 September.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier to star in Malayalam movie Kaapa

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday announced his latest Malayalam film, Kaapa, co-starring actor Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and Anna Ben.

The film will be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu and penned by GR Indugopan, credited with its story, screenplay and dialogues. The film's music will be composed by Justin Varghese.

Kaapa is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Dileesh Nair. The film is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly called as KAAPA.

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's Love Story release date announced

NAGA CHAITANYA - SAI PALLAVI: 'LOVE STORY' RELEASE DATE... #Telugu film #LoveStory - starring #NagaChaitanya and #SaiPallavi - to release in *cinemas* on 10 Sept 2021... Directed by #SekharKammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. pic.twitter.com/fDB4lbwSUS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2021

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer Love Story will have a theatrical release on September 10, as announced by the makers. The movie is being helmed by director Sekhar Kammula, who is known for his previous movies, Fidaa, Happy Days, Life is Beautiful and Anand among others.

Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza star in the new song 'Rang Dariya' from Chehre

The makers of Chehre have released a soulful romantic song ‘Rang Dariya’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Krystle Dsouza. Crooned by Yasser Desai, the track is the first-ever song release from the film.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, Chehre also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 27 August.

Pratik Gandhi-starrer Dedh Bigha Zameen goes on floors

आम इंसान की खास लड़ाई, अपने हक के लिए । A story of a common man's struggle to fight for what's rightfully his. Presenting the first look poster of #dedhbighazameen .

Filming begins today. Directed by @justpulkit, pic.twitter.com/qTZScjmTlW — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) August 18, 2021

Pratik Gandhi's upcoming family drama Dedh Bigha Zameen on Wednesday started production in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The film is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had directed Gandhi in his breakout series Scam 1992.

Set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, the family drama follows the story of a "dignified struggle of a common man" to win his land back. It is being helmed by Pulkit, the director of Rajkummar Rao-starrer series Bose: Dead or Alive.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium debuts trailer and announces cast for Star Wars: Visions

Disney+ Hotstar Premium debuted the trailer and announced the Japanese and English dub voice casts for Star Wars: Visions, an upcoming anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of the captivating tone and stunning visuals from each of the animated shorts, which can all be viewed both with the original Japanese voice cast or the English dub cast when the series launches on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 22 September. Disney also revealed that the English dub voice cast features some big names including Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, and Temuera Morrison.