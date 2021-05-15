Netflix's limited series based on Bridgerton will focus on Charlotte’s character and will follow the lives of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury

Netflix has announced a spinoff series based on the life of Bridgerton character Queen Charlotte. The new limited series will focus on Charlotte’s character and will follow the lives of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Announcing this, the streaming giant took to Twitter and wrote, "All Hail The Queen! Thrilled to announce we're expanding the Bridgerton universe with a limited series that will tell Queen Charlotte's origin story".

Shonda Rhimes, who is the executive producer for the Bridgerton series, is writing the prequel. Betsy Beers and Tom Verica will serve as executive producers for the show.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, in an interview to Deadline.

The series will focus on the love life of young Queen Charlotte. This character was not originally a part of Julia Quinn’s novels on which the Bridgerton series is based. Actor Golda Rosheuvel played the character of Charlotte and soon became one of the most popular parts of the show.

It has also been announced that Jess Brownell, who was the showrunner for seasons 1 and 2 and is also part of the upcoming series Inventing Anna and Rhimes’ Scandal, will also run the season 3 and 4 of Bridgerton.

Commenting on the association, Brownell said that it was a wonderful experience to work with Shonda, Betsy, and Chris Van Dusen on the first two seasons of Bridgerton. He further added that he is looking forward to work on the third and fourth seasons.