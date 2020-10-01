Netflix announces its first Tamil film; Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara to direct

The anthology, titled Paava Kadhaigal, explores 'how love, pride, and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate stories.'

Netflix has announced its first Tamil film, Paava Kadhaigal.

Directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan, Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate stories.

The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

The anthology features an ensemble cast, including Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

In a statement Gautham Menon said Paava Kadhaigal is his first collaboration with Kongara, Maaran, and Shah. "To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us,” he said.

Kongara said each story in Paava Kadhaigal explores "unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love."

Vetri Maaran, on the other hand, said he enjoyed working with Netflix as he was able to "focus on telling the story" he wanted to. The freedom of filmmaking I experienced with Paava Kadhaigal was fulfilling,” he added.

Vignesh Shivan said the movie explores "the dark, often agonizing side of human relationships, tabling thoughts many have but are afraid to vocalise.”