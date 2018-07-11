Netflix announces global stand-up comedy event series featuring 47 Comedians in 2019

The Good Doctor‘s Chris D’Elia, Chapelle Show‘s Neal Brennan and popular stand-up acts like Ivan Decker and Nish Kumar will be among 47 comedians from around the world who will feature in a new Netflix comedy series to be released next year.

The streaming giant announced on Tuesday its major new project which will include half-hour specials from each comedian. All the specials will be released simultaneously in 2019 in what is being described as a ‘groundbreaking event series’.

The various stand-up specials will be filmed at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and also the editions in São Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam.

“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentary and Comedy, Netflix. “With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”

The series will be taped in seven languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English.

Here is the list of comedians who will be part of the comedy series:

United States

Chris D’Elia

Neal Brennan

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson

United Kingdom

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor

France

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

(Two additional comedians to be announced)

Africa

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa

Australia

Joel Creasey

Nazeem Hussain

New Zealand

Urzila Carlson

Cal Wilson

Canada

Adib Alkhalidey

François Bellefeuille

Ivan Decker

Louis-José Houde

Katherine Levac

Dave Merheje

Deanne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Middle East

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 14:58 PM