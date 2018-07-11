Netflix announces global stand-up comedy event series featuring 47 Comedians in 2019
The Good Doctor‘s Chris D’Elia, Chapelle Show‘s Neal Brennan and popular stand-up acts like Ivan Decker and Nish Kumar will be among 47 comedians from around the world who will feature in a new Netflix comedy series to be released next year.
The streaming giant announced on Tuesday its major new project which will include half-hour specials from each comedian. All the specials will be released simultaneously in 2019 in what is being described as a ‘groundbreaking event series’.
The various stand-up specials will be filmed at the upcoming Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, and also the editions in São Paolo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam.
“Few things are better than discovering a new comedian you love,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP, Original Documentary and Comedy, Netflix. “With this event, we’re creating a true comedy festival experience for our members where they can scour the globe from home to find some of the freshest voices in comedy.”
The series will be taped in seven languages: French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English.
Here is the list of comedians who will be part of the comedy series:
United States
Chris D’Elia
Neal Brennan
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
United Kingdom
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
France
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
(Two additional comedians to be announced)
Africa
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Madinga
Tumi Morake
Riaad Moosa
Australia
Joel Creasey
Nazeem Hussain
New Zealand
Urzila Carlson
Cal Wilson
Canada
Adib Alkhalidey
François Bellefeuille
Ivan Decker
Louis-José Houde
Katherine Levac
Dave Merheje
Deanne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Middle East
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah
