Netflix announces first Arabic original series Jinn; teen supernatural thriller to release in 2019

Netflix continues to expand its horizons with more original content as principle photography began in Amman, Jordan on its first ever Arabic language series Jinn.

According to a Netflix press release, the series will be a teen supernatural thriller that will blend Middle Eastern mythology with elements of young adult fantasy adventure.

The series follows a group of Arab teenagers whose friendships and young romances are tested when a jinn in the form of a teenage boy is accidentally released in the ancient city of Petra. With darker supernatural forces threatening to destroy the world, these friends need to come together to save everything they hold dear.

The cast includes young newcomers like Salma Malhas, Hamza Abu Eqab, Sultan Alkhalil, Aysha Shahalthough, Yaser Al Hadi and Ban Halaweh, reports Variety.

Executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani, Jinn will be directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and written by Bassel Ghandour. “We are really excited about this. It is very common in Middle East that people know someone who has a Jinn story, so it’s nice to take that and turn it into a fun and mysterious teen adventure that everyone can enjoy. On a broader note, I love that Netflix is investing a lot in the region, it’s a real turning point. We have such a rich storytelling culture, and we'll finally be able to enjoy Arabic content with Netflix quality," said Ghandour in a statement. Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya added it offered "a great opportunity to portray Arab youth in a very unique way"

The six-episode first season will premiere on Netflix in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 13:22 PM