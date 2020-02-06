Netflix announces ensemble cast of Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis' untitled thriller; production currently underway

Netflix has announced a new female ensemble thriller. The film will be led by Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis, and also stars Rob Morgan (known for his role as Turk Barrett in Netflix's Marvel series) alongside Aisling Fraciosi (Game of Thrones), reports Variety.

Vincent D’Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket, Daredevil), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Richard Thomas (The Americans), Linda Emond (The Big Sick, Gemini Man), and Emma Nelson have boarded the cast as well.

The film, announced in December 2019, will be directed by Nora Fingscheidt from a script by Mission: Impossible – Fallout helmer Christopher McQuarrie. Graham King will produce via GK Films alongside Bullock's Fortis Films and Veronica Ferres' Construction Film. Nan Morales, Nicola Shindler, Sally Wainwright, and Colin Vaines are attached as executive producers.

Deadline writes the film is based on a three-part miniseries Unforgiven. Bullock will be seen as Ruth Slater, who is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. As she attempts to rebuild her life, she faces severe judgment from her former friends and peers. Her only hope for redemption is finding her estranged younger sister.

Variety mentions the production is in progress in Vancouver, Canada.

The untitled project is Bullock's second collaboration with Netflix after the successful post-apocalyptic survival story Bird Box. In its first week of release in December 2018, the film was watched by a record-breaking 45 million Netflix user accounts.

Davis wrapped her popular TV series How to Get Away with Murder in 2019, following which she was seen in a comedy-drama Troop Zero. Besides the Fingscheidt directorial, her upcoming projects include James Gunn's The Suicide Squad 2, where she will reprise her role as Amanda Weller, and the Denzel Washington-produced drama Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on a play of the same name by August Wilson.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 12:37:50 IST