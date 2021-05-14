The Enola Holmes sequel is expected to go on the floors at the end of 2021

After the success of its first instalment, Netlix’s Enola Holmes is finally returning with a sequel. The streaming giant on Thursday announced that the film is getting a sequel in which Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will reprise their roles of Enola Holmes and Sherlock Holmes, respectively.

Announcing the film, a short video was released on the official Twitter handle of Netflix. “The sequel is afoot! The adventure continues as Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill return to the world of ENOLA HOLMES, reteaming with director Harry Bradbeer & writer Jack Thorne on a second film based on Nancy Springer’s book series about Sherlock Holmes’ brilliant sister,” reads the caption.

The sequel will be helmed by Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne is currently working on the script. Both Bradbeer and Thorne were also part of the first part.

The film is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries series by Nancy Springer comprising six books. It is a mystery adventure series where Sherlock Holmes is pitted against his super-intelligent but rebellious sister Enola who herself is an investigator. The teenage girl often outsmarts her more famous brother and together they embark on journeys to solve some of the greatest mysteries.

Commenting on the second instalment, Brown said that Enola holds a special place in her heart as she is strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave adding that she is looking forward to being a part of the sequel.

Alex Garcia, Marry Parent, Ali Mendes from Legendary, and Paige Brown, Millie Bobby Brown through their PCMA Production shingle are producing the project. The production is expected to begin at the end of this year.

Enola Holmes was released in September last year on Netflix and around 76 million households watched the film within the first 28 days of its release.