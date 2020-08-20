Netflix announces cast for Guillermo del Toro's animated musical film Pinocchio
Gregory Mann will assume the title role in Pinocchio along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto
The cast for Netflix’s new Pinocchio film has been chosen.
The streaming service announced Wednesday that newcomer Gregory Mann will assume the title role along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro will direct the stop-motion animated musical.
“After years of pursuing this dream project, I found my perfect partner in Netflix,” del Toro said in a statement. “We have spent a long time curating a remarkable cast and crew and have been blessed by continuous support from Netflix to quietly and carefully soldier on, barely missing a beat.”
Other cast members include Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett. Finn Wolfhard, John Turturro, Tim Blake Nelson, and Golden Globe winner Ron Perlman will have roles in the film.
Pinocchio will be based on Carlo Collodi’s tale. The musical will follow the journey of a wooden boy who is magically brought to life by a puppet-maker’s wish.
The story will be set during the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy. The film is set to debut in theatres and on Netflix.
