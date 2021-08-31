Netflix acquires streaming rights of Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel
The next Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie will makes its debut on streamer Netflix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming service has bagged the exclusive distribution rights to the project from Legendary Pictures.
Directed by David Blue Garcia, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie is a direct sequel to Tobe Hooper's 1974 classic.
It features Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore, and Moe Dunford in the lead.
The original revolved around two siblings and their three friends on their way to visit their grandfather''s grave in Texas, who end up getting trapped with a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and struggle to survive the terrors of Leatherface and his brood.
The new movie, which disregards all other entries in the franchise, takes place years after the shocking events of the original, in a setting where Leatherface hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Chris Thomas Devlin wrote the script for the film, which has been produced by filmmaker Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues via their Bad Hombre banner alongside Kim Henkel, Ian Henkel, and Pat Cassidy.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel is the second team-up for Netflix and Legendary, after the release of Enola Holmes last year.
