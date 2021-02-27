Netflix acquires Sardar Ka Grandson, featuring Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh; T-Series film to release this summer

Sardar Ka Grandson showcases the journey of a foreign-return grandson who will go to any lengths to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish

Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere this summer exclusively on Netflix. Starring veteran actress Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.

Playing the role of the grandmother, Sardar, Neena Gupta on returning to Netflix said, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter and it's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfil my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”

Arjun Kapoor also chipped in saying that working alongside a talented ensemble cast was an "enriching experience" for him. He added saying he hoped the story resonated with the audiences across the globe, especially with the "raw and real" emotions that the grandmother and grandson pair share with each other.

Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair, written by Anuja Chauhan and is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.

See the posts