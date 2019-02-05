Netflix acquires international rights of Zac Efron crime drama Extremely Wicked for $9 mn

Netflix has acquired the US and international rights for crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. A source close to Hollywood Reporter revealed that Netflix paid a “staggering $9 million” for the distribution rights to the film, beating out traditional studios like STX and Lionsgate, and it will reportedly give the movie an awards season-based theatrical run later this year.

Directed by Joe Berlinger, who is known for true crime genre films like Paradise Lost, the screenplay for the film is helmed by Michael Werwie. The film was premiered at 2019 Sundance Film Festival and chronicles the crimes of Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years. Extremely Wicked also starrs Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons and Angela Sarafyan in pivotal roles.

Currently, Netflix also runs the Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, a documentary television series that premiered 24 January. Its is a four-part series, created and directed by Joe Berlinger, includes interviews and archival footage of serial killer Ted Bundy and those affected by his actions.

Netflix shelled out for a number of films at Sundance, including the documentaries American Factory and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign chronicle Knock Down the House.

