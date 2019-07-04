Nepal govt withdraws decision to host IIFA Awards in Kathmandu reportedly due to concerns of over-expenditure

Kathmandu: The Nepal government has put brakes on the plans to host the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Kathmandu next month after a parliamentary panel opposed it.

The International Relations Committee of Parliament on 2 July directed the government to immediately halt all work related to organising the 20th edition of the event here, according to reports in the local media.

The decision apparently stems from the criticism by Nepalese cinema workers and also a section of the political leaders belonging to ruling Nepal Communist Party, who were against the idea of spending millions of rupees in hosting a glitzy foreign film event.

The show would have given a boost to Nepal's tourism industry as the country is launching the Visit Nepal Year 2020 with the aim to attract two million tourists next year.

The government withdrew after a directive from a House committee, Nepal Tourism Board's Chief Executive Officer Deepak Raj Joshi informed the media.

"It won't be held this year. If we are competent enough in terms of infrastructure, it will be possible sometime in the future," Joshi said.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the Nepal Tourism Board was planning to host the event in association with the Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

On 20 June, a Cabinet meeting had approved a proposal to host the 20th edition of IIFA awards in Kathmandu at the end of August.

The gathering of Indian film artists, producers, directors, industrialists, traders in Kathmandu will certainly help in promoting and popularising Nepal as a pilgrimage, adventure and natural tourism destination, Joshi said last week while briefing media about the event.

He had said that preparations for the event that could develop the image of Nepal as a film city will start soon after a formal agreement was reached with the concerned agency.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 09:03:18 IST