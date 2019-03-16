You are here:

Neil deGrasse Tyson to return to Fox, National Geographic after sexual misconduct investigation

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will return to the air on two TV shows that had been put on hold for a sexual misconduct investigation.

The National Geographic Channel said in a statement on 15 March (Friday) that Tyson’s StarTalk will return to the air in April with the 13 episodes that remain in the season.

The statement says Tyson’s other show, Cosmos, will return on National Geographic TV and Fox at a date to be determined.

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine reports that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women.

The article which outed Tyson had accounts from Dr Katelyn N Allers of Bucknell University and Ashley Watson. Allers claimed that Tyson groped her during an event in 2009 while Watson said that she had quit her job as Tyson's assistant following several inappropriate sexual advances.

These claims come in almost a year after musician Tchiya Amet alleged that she was raped by Tyson during their graduate years.

Friday’s statement did not address the complaints or investigation. A message with a representative seeking from Tyson wasn’t immediately returned.

Tyson said in December that he denied the allegations and welcomed the investigation.

