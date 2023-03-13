Neil Bhoopalam has spoken about being a part of Lost and this is what he said:

How did the role of Jeet come to you? What was your first reaction when you were offered the role?

I was contacted by Jogi Ji’s casting team. They had called me in for a meeting and I met with our director Tony Da and our writer Shyamal Sengupta. I met them after reading the entire script and I thought this is such a fantastic story and I would love to be a part of it as Jeet. ”

What according to you are the pitfalls and perks of dating a journalist?

What a fun question! The perks would be getting to know information before most of the world does and the pitfalls would also be getting to know first-hand information before the world does. Sometimes, news is not always happy news.”

What were the kindest compliments received for LOST? Ones that really stayed with you.

The kindest compliments that I received for LOST is that it was a very well-made film and that it’s a good thing that I was a part of it. I agree to it because I am glad that I was a part of it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram