Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein fame engaged, share images on social media
TV actor Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma shared pictures from their roka ceremony on social media where they can be seen in colour coordinated traditional outfits.
Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who starred as Virat and Pakhi in the Star Plus soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, recently had their roka ceremony.
The couple shared pictures from the event on social media where they can be seen in colour coordinated traditional outfits.
Here are the pictures
Neil recently told Times of India that they have been shooting for the show since September, 2020. They eventually became friends and began dating. The actor also revealed that they plan to tie the knot some time this year and will soon announce the date.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein replaced Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, in October last year. Mumbai Mirror writes that the show is an official remake of popular Star Jalsha soap Kusum Dola.
