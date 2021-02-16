Nehha Pendse opens up on replacing Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Nehha Pendse discusses her approach to play the popular character of Anita Bhabhi in Hindi TV serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Actor Nehha Pendse has been the latest addition to the cast of hit Hindi serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The May I Come in Madam? star replaced actor Saumya Tandon to play the role of Anita Bhabhi on the show.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how it felt “great” to be a part of a “great show” and play a “great character”.

She shared that the team has been “humble” and everyone had “accommodated” her so quickly. Nehha was asked about her thoughts of the character which was made iconic by Saumya. Nehha revealed that the director had been clear about Anita Bhabhi’s character and told her that she will be given the boundaries of the character but she will have to “search” for the character in a way that fits her.

The interview also brushed upon her co-star Asif Shaikh and Nehha described him as a “little kid”, revealing that she was “absolutely happy and comfortable” working with him.

She spoke about what kind of role attracts her as she said she looks for characters that make her happy and challenge her as an actor.

The actor was then asked why she was not seen in movies more often. To this, Nehha simply said that she did not work hard enough. When asked to explain, she pointed out how socialising with industry people was very important in coming up on the map but as she was not a very social person and did not attend parties, and hence it made her miss out on projects.

Nehha revealed how she had once worked very busily in her early age, now she was at peace with choosing roles that satisfied her even if it meant there was less work.

When asked if anything had changed for Nehha after her stint in Bigg Boss and the actor said that she had received a lot of offers after the show. However, receiving a lot of opportunities was not equal to them being up to the mark and hence she let many of them go.