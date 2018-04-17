Neha Kakkar's latest romantic video song 'Oh Humsafar' features Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar's latest video song 'Oh Humsafar' has gone viral on social media as soon as it released on 16 April. The video song features the singer along with Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli ( of 'Aaj Blue Hai Pani' fame).

In the recent past, speculations were rife suggesting a possible romantic relationship between the singer and the actor. According to a report by India.com, Kakkar revealed that they do share a special bond, but she didn't delve deeper into it.

The song has been sung by Kakkar along with her brother Tony, who has also composed the song. The lyrics of this lovey-dovey song have been penned by writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir who has previously written chartbusters like 'Galliyan' from Ek Villain and songs from Baahubali: The Beginning.

'Oh Humsafar' features both Kakkar and Kohli as a romantic couple who are expressing their love to each other in exotic European locales and are celebrating their togetherness.

Kakkar has emerged as a popular playback singer in Bollywood over the past few years with a range of songs like 'Kala Chashma' (Baar Baar Dekho), 'Cheez Badi Hai Mast' (Machine), 'Aaj Blue Hai Pani' (Yaariyan) to name a few.

Watch the song here:

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 16:10 PM