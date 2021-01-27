Neha Kakkar, Yo Yo Honey Singh release new song Saiyaan Ji, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha

The lyrics of Saiyaan Ji have been penned by Honey Singh, along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala.

T-Series has launched a new music video featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The song Saiyaan Ji has been voiced by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Singh, along with Lil Golu and Hommie Dilliwala. The music has been produced by Singh, while the video has been directed by Mihir Gulati.

In the music video, the camaraderie between Singh and Bharuccha has been highlighted. The initial few moments of the music video sees Bharuccha's character strutting in with a few background dancers in an opulent room. Singh can be seen sitting on what appears to be a throne as the song commences.

Bharuccha recently gave a glimpse of her preparing for her music video, sharing a few behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot. In the video, Singh can be seen all praises for the actor saying that despite having a heavy schedule promoting Chhalaang, the actor has made it to the sets of their music video. Singh also said that they were all set to rehearse for the song without even eating, highlighting their professionalism.