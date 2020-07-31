Neha Kakkar releases song featuring Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and Neha Sharma
Along with Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai has sung Dil Ko Karaar Aaaya, which has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and penned by Rana
The new song featuring Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' is finally out and is getting a warm response from the audience. The romantic music video has raked up over 4 lakh views within two hours of its release on YouTube.
Sidharth Shukla (of Bigg Boss fame) has been sharing snippets of the music video for several days now and the result is visually beautiful. Neha, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also shared her excitement upon the release of the official music video on her social media account.
'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' tells the story of two people falling in love and spending time with each other. The music video begins with Neha reading out of a book to Sidharth and he is enamoured with her presence. Slowly Sidharth starts to drift off and recalls how they fell in love.
With the melodious voice of Yasser Desai in the background, the song takes viewers through a loving journey where the leads go on surprise dates and enjoy candle-lit boat rides. Neha Kakkar sings the female part in her distinct voice.
Rajat Nagpal has taken care of the music composition and production for the number and Rana has penned the lyrics. The song is part of the album called 'Sukoon' and it has been bankrolled by Anshul Garg.
