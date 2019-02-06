Neha Dhupia wishes Angad Bedi on his 36th birthday; couple celebrate in Goa with daughter Mehr

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi turns 36 today and his wife Neha Dhupia took to social media and conveyed her wishes. Sharing a lovely picture of the two of them on her Instagram account, she wrote, "Happy birthday my forever lover," followed by a heart.

Thanking her for the post, Angad replied, "Thank you for being there always, now and forever. Here is to new beginnings my first as a husband and father."

The couple is currently in Goa along with their daughter named Mehr. The baby was born on 18 November, 2018, and her arrival was announced via social media.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private cermony on 10 May last year. It was an intimate anand karaj ceremony that took place in Delhi. The announcement came as a surprise as most fans were unaware of their relationship.

Neha was last seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela. She has also hosts the talk show BFFs with Vogue along with a podcast No Filter Neha. Meanwhile, Bedi was last seen in the sports biopic Soorma, about hockey player and Arjuna Award winner Sandeep Singh, alongside Diljeet Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu.

