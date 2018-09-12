Neha Dhupia records #NoFilterNeha episode with Badshah; Shararat cast reunite: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Cast of Shararat reunite

The cast of Shararat, which telecast first in 2003, reunited at actress Simple Kaul's restaurant in Mumbai. Kaul shared several photos from their meeting which included Farida Jalal, Karanvir Bohra, Addite Mallik, Harsh Vashishth and Shruti Seth.

Neha Dhupia records another episode of #NoFilterNeha

Literally no filter. Had the most fun in a while @nehadhupia here’s to the new member and new beginings!

Neha Dhupia recorded the second episode of her podcast #NoFilterNeha Season 3 with Badshah. The actress and the rapper shared photographs from the day on social media. Badshah recently released his maiden album ONE (Original Never Ends).

Sia celebrates eight years of sobriety

Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it. — sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018



On 11 September, Sia shared that she had been sober for eight years and commemorated this achievement with a tweet. The singer, who has been open about her previous experiences with addiction in the past, also added a special message for her fans who may be going through similar struggles.

Alia Bhatt shares another picture clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.. ✨ RK

Alia Bhatt, who will be seen alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, shared another photograph clicked by him. The actors are currently shooting in Bulgaria for the film helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

