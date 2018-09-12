You are here:

Neha Dhupia records #NoFilterNeha episode with Badshah; Shararat cast reunite: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Sep,12 2018 17:54:17 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Cast of Shararat reunite

The cast of Shararat, which telecast first in 2003, reunited at actress Simple Kaul's restaurant in Mumbai. Kaul shared several photos from their meeting which included Farida Jalal, Karanvir Bohra, Addite Mallik, Harsh Vashishth and Shruti Seth.

Neha Dhupia records another episode of #NoFilterNeha

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Another fantastic recording for #nofilternehaseason3 ... this immensely talented rapper n music Moghul has a heart of gold and that’s just the beginning ... wait for the season launch to get to know him better .. @badboyshah thank you @wearebiggirl @saavn @rjdeigg A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

View this post on Instagram

Literally no filter. Had the most fun in a while @nehadhupia here’s to the new member and new beginings!

A post shared by O.N.E. OUT NOW! (@badboyshah) on

Neha Dhupia recorded the second episode of her podcast #NoFilterNeha Season 3 with Badshah. The actress and the rapper shared photographs from the day on social media. Badshah recently released his maiden album ONE (Original Never Ends).

Sia celebrates eight years of sobriety


On 11 September, Sia shared that she had been sober for eight years and commemorated this achievement with a tweet. The singer, who has been open about her previous experiences with addiction in the past, also added a special message for her fans who may be going through similar struggles.

Alia Bhatt shares another picture clicked by Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram

keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.. ✨ RK

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on


Alia Bhatt, who will be seen alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, shared another photograph clicked by him. The actors are currently shooting in Bulgaria for the film helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 18:02 PM

