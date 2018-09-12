Neha Dhupia records #NoFilterNeha episode with Badshah; Shararat cast reunite: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Cast of Shararat reunite
View this post on Instagram
It was such an emotional moment today with my shararat cast together for the first time in our 1bhk . What fun ! So many years and we still love each other so much ♥️ @shru2kill @karanvirbohra @harshvasishth Faridaji @bombaysunshine @dontpanic79 @twinbabydiaries so lovely to have you all in our place @1bhkmumbai . Had been planning this getogether for so long and finally it only got made when we didn’t plan . Just did it #shararat #friendsforever Thanku @rishabdahiya for the pictures and coming in at the last minute
The cast of Shararat, which telecast first in 2003, reunited at actress Simple Kaul's restaurant in Mumbai. Kaul shared several photos from their meeting which included Farida Jalal, Karanvir Bohra, Addite Mallik, Harsh Vashishth and Shruti Seth.
Neha Dhupia records another episode of #NoFilterNeha
View this post on Instagram
Another fantastic recording for #nofilternehaseason3 ... this immensely talented rapper n music Moghul has a heart of gold and that’s just the beginning ... wait for the season launch to get to know him better .. @badboyshah thank you @wearebiggirl @saavn @rjdeigg A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on
Literally no filter. Had the most fun in a while @nehadhupia here’s to the new member and new beginings!
Neha Dhupia recorded the second episode of her podcast #NoFilterNeha Season 3 with Badshah. The actress and the rapper shared photographs from the day on social media. Badshah recently released his maiden album ONE (Original Never Ends).
Sia celebrates eight years of sobriety
Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it. — sia (@Sia) September 11, 2018
On 11 September, Sia shared that she had been sober for eight years and commemorated this achievement with a tweet. The singer, who has been open about her previous experiences with addiction in the past, also added a special message for her fans who may be going through similar struggles.
Alia Bhatt shares another picture clicked by Ranbir Kapoor
keep your eyes lifted high upon the sun, & you'll see the best light in everyone.. ✨ RK
Alia Bhatt, who will be seen alongside boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra, shared another photograph clicked by him. The actors are currently shooting in Bulgaria for the film helmed by Ayan Mukerji.
Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 18:02 PM