Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi on Monday announced they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who were blessed with a baby daughter in 2018, took to their respective social media accounts and shared the news. The duo posted a family picture with their daughter Mehr.

Bedi, 38, was last seen in Sharat Saxena's 2020 directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Gir that released on Netflix India, where he played an Indian Army officer posted at Kargil during the war with Pakistan in 1999. He played the brother to the titular character, essayed by Janhvi Kapoor, who was the first female pilot to serve in Kargil. while Dhupia featured in the 2018 Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, where she played a school principal and a figure of support to the titular character essayed by Kajol, a former singer who gets consumed and obsessed with her duties as a mother to the teenager played by Riddhi Sen.

Bedi and Dhupia tied the knot in a private ceremony in May 2018, and took their fans by surprise by posting about the same on Instagram.

