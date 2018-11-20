You are here:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi name newborn daughter Mehr; share first picture on social media

Indo-Asian News Service

November 20, 2018 15:19:26 IST

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their first born Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Neha on 20 November took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her baby's feet wearing booties. The booties read: "Hello world". The 38-year-old actress captioned the photo,"Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world."


Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ... ❤️

Neha's husband and actor Angad also tweeted an update about the mother-daughter duo and said that both his "girls are doing really well".

The actress delivered her first born on 18 November. According to a statement issued by her publicist, Neha delivered the child in Womens Hospital in Mumbai.

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding.

