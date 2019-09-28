Neetu Kapoor wishes son Ranbir on his 37th birthday with throwback pictures: 'I bless you each day'

As Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor rang in his 37th birthday today, his mother and actor Neetu Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and shared some unseen pictures of the birthday boy.

Neetu, who is quite active on social media and returned back to Mumbai post the medical treatment of her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, penned a long note along with sharing a series of pictures of his son on Instagram which is just dripping love.

In the pictures which seems to be from the old birthday parties of the actor, little Rambir can be seen cutting a cake and posing with friends. While the last picture of the dashing star will just leave your heart fluttering.

Earlier, Neetu who provided rocksteady support to husband Rishi Kapoor while he was undergoing treatment in New York, penned a heart-warming post on Instagram about her experience during the treatment.

Neetu took to Instagram to share how the 'phase' influenced her. She accompanied the post with a throwback picture of herself.

The couple returned to India on 10 September exactly after a span of 11 months and 11 days.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Brahmastra which is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy which has been created by director Ayan Mukerji. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna.

