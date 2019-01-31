Neeti Mohan to marry actor Nihaar Pandya on Valentines Day, reveals couple on The Kapil Sharma show

Model-turned actor Nihaar Pandya, who made his Bollywood debut with period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is all set to marry singer Neeti Mohan on 14 February.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the duo confirmed they have planned to marry on the Valentine's Day in the presence of friends and family. During the show, when the host asked about how their story began, Nihaar reveals, "A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. I asked him several times to introduce us but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started.”

Nihaar further revealed how he proposed to Neeti for marriage, "We were taking a stroll around my farmhouse and upon reaching a pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me," reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to a Times Now report, Nihaar was earlier dating Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, but they parted ways a decade ago.

Neeti is popular for songs like 'Jiya Re' from film Jab Tak Hai Jaan and 'Kaun Nachdi' from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others.

