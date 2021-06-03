Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya become parents to baby boy: 'We are overjoyed'
'To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever.' wrote Neeti Mohan on Instagram.
Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The couple welcomed the baby on Wednesday.
"We are overjoyed and thank everyone for the love and wishes," the 41-year-old singer wrote alongside a photo with Pandya.
Mohan, best known for songs like 'Ishq Wala Love' from Student of the Year and 'Jiya Re' from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, had announced the pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, earlier this year.
Pandya, 37, also took to Instagram and said that both the mother and child were healthy.
"My beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more love into my life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our newborn are both healthy and fine (sic)," the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor wrote.
"With folded hands, the Mohans and the Pandyas sincerely thank God, the doctors, family, friends and all well-wishers (who) are very kind for showering immense care, love and support on us always," he added.
Several personalities, including singers Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Jonita Gandhi, music composer Vishal Dadlani, and actor Gauahar Khan, congratulated the couple.
Mohan and Pandya tied the knot in February 2019.
