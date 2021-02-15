Entertainment

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram

Neeti Mohan shared a series of pictures with her husband, Nihaar Pandya, to reveal the news.

Press Trust of India February 15, 2021 14:46:17 IST
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting their first child, share news on Instagram

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya on Monday announced they are expecting their first child together.

Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year/em> and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the news on their second wedding anniversary.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

Check out the post here

She also shared a series of pictures with her husband, cradling the baby bump.

Pandya, 37, posted the same photos on his profile.

"Happy anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it," the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor wrote in the caption.

The couple tied the knot in 2019.

Updated Date: February 15, 2021 14:46:17 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering case
Entertainment

Armaan Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted a raid at Armaan Jain's South Mumbai residence on 9 February in relation to the money laundering case

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to heart attack at age 58 in Mumbai
Entertainment

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away due to heart attack at age 58 in Mumbai

Rajiv Kapoor is best known for films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes

Rakul Preet Singh joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy Doctor G
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Anubhuti Kashyap's campus comedy Doctor G

Rakul Preet Singh will play Dr Fatima, a medical student, in Doctor G, according to the makers.