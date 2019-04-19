Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra to pair up for Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal's thriller

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who bagged the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for Badhai Ho will now be seen sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra in a thriller titled Gwalior.

Written and directed by filmmaker-duo Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal, the film will be majorly shot in Gwalior and later in Varanasi. Jaspal told Mumbai Mirror that his thriller about an old couple combines drama and suspense. He further added that the film has been shot in a 150-year-old house.

Speaking to Mirror, Neena revealed, “It is an interesting concept. I play Manju Mishra, a housewife, and the story narrates how an uneducated woman who is perceived as weak handles a situation involving a cash crunch. Sanjay will play her retired teacher husband, Sambhu Nath Mishra, she added.

The publication also noted that Sanjay believes that in a way he is actually playing his own father from whom his character borrows his name.

Sanjay shared his experience of working with Neena saying that he is grateful for the chance to work with her on their upcoming thriller. He even revealed that the actress was his senior at the National School of Drama which made it easy to forge the husband-wife bond on screen.

Manav Vij and Sumit Gulati will be seen in supporting roles in the film.

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2019 17:54:59 IST

