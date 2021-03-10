Neena Gupta receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai
Neena Gupta posted a video of her receiving the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.
Veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The 61-year-old actor posted a video of her receiving the first jab of the vaccine at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. In the video, Gupta says she's "scared" as a nurse gears up to administrate her the vaccine.
Here is her post
Gupta, who was last seen in 2020's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine after veterans like Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.
On 1 March, the government launched the nationwide vaccination drive for everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
