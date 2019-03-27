Neena Gupta on winning Filmfare Best Actress Critics' Choice award: Doesn't generally happen at this age

Neena Gupta, who was praised universally for her role of Mrs. Kaushik in Badhaai Ho, was recently awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Speaking to Firstpost, the actress shared that she still can't believe that she has won an award for her efforts, "It is unbelievable because it doesn't happen generally with such kind of roles, such kind of films and at such an age, it's fantastic and I still can't believe it. I used to think I will never win a Filmfare award," the actress said.

A versatile actress, Neena has shown her potential in various movies like Gandhi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi and Woh Chokri but Neena confessed that she never thought of winning such an honour because she was never offered good roles, "How can I get such an award earlier? I never got such roles. So basically, that is the reason why I called my director on stage because if he didn't offer me this role, nothing would have happened. If you are offered a good role and if you put your best efforts in it, then only you'll be awarded. I won many awards on television, but I never got any substantial role in films," she asserts.

The Mulk actor believes that television gave her the platform to showcase her talent and gave her a variety of roles. Gupta further added that she instantly said yes to Badhaai Ho, "When I read the script, I instantly said I want to do it as the script was so good. They didn't even audition me and I just met the director and it just happened." Neena strongly disagrees with the idea of a sequel to Badhaai Ho and she has a valid reason for it. "I don't think there should be a sequel to it because when you made something good, you should not think about its sequel. We should make something else. I think it should not be touched".

After Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta still feels that such interesting roles will not be offered for a time. "My expectations are for a great script and a great role for me. I know it will not be an easy thing because mostly, the films are based on youngsters. Maybe the trend will change and I hope that I will get such a role." Neena will soon be seen in a brief role in Panga and in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar. She's also waiting for the release of The Last Colour, which has received praised in various international film festivals.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 14:47:00 IST