Neelanjana Ray was declared as the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show on Sunday, while Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up

Neelanjana Ray, a 19-year-old girl from West Bengal, was crowned the winner of the 30th season of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa last night. The girl bagged prize money worth Rs 10 lakh in the latest season of the show which aired on Zee TV.

The show's first and second runners-up, Rajashri Bag and Sharad, received prize money of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively. Veteran singer Udit Narayan, Shilpa Rao appeared as special guests for the grand finale night.

Neelanjana Ray celebrated her victory on social media by posting a photo of herself with the trophy. She expressed her gratitude by thanking her guru, fans, parents and family (her co-contestants) for their support during the reality show, as well as her critics.

Take a look at her post:

Ray earlier appeared in two other popular Indian singing reality shows, The Voice India Kids Season 2, in which she stood second and Indian Idol Season 10, in which she bagged the third position.

Music directors and singers Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan judged the 30th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which was hosted by Aditya Narayan.